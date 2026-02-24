Porac police start drive against noisy mufflers

The municipal police station of Porac on February 23, Monday, launched a house-to-house campaign in Barangay Pio against illegal and noisy mufflers.

Personnel of the town police, under the supervision of Lieutenant Colonel Julito A. Rabena II, conducted the operation, together with members of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) of Barangay Pio.

During the operation, residents and motorcycle owners were advised to remove loud or modified exhaust systems and to refrain from reinstalling them in compliance with existing laws and local ordinances.

The initiative aims to arrest the increasing number of motorcycles using modified mufflers that are both a nuisance and safety hazard for motorists and residents, the town police said.

Authorities also reminded the public that the use of modified mufflers is a violation of Republic Act No. 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code of the Philippines.

Under national regulations, violators may face a fine of up to P15,000 for using illegal mufflers.