Porac quarry ops in limbo

The quarry operations in Porac town are currently on a stand still amid the dispute between the municipal government and the Association of Porac Sand and Gravel Quarry Operators Inc.

This came after some 40 quarry operators and 850 haulers stopped operations on Friday night.

The dispute stemmed from the alleged new ecological tax scheme implemented by the local government shifting from the P100-per-truck rate stated in the ordinance to P100 per 12-cubic-meter load.

The change has reportedly raised costs, particularly for operators of 16- and 18-wheeler trucks, according to the Kapampangan a Lulugud at Matapat (Kalam), the provincial government's quarry regulatory unit.

Romeo Dungca Jr., Kalam's Over-All Head of Quarry Operations said that the Capitol has not received any formal notice from the local government of Porac regarding the new tax rate.

He emphasized that the currently-recognized system remains the 40-30-30 sand tax sharing across barangay, municipality/city, and province, based on the provincial collection of P250 administrative fee, P150 sand tax, and P30 weighing scale fee.

The Porac quarry association stated that it is raising their concerns through proper procedures, while maintaining the temporary work stoppage that may last up to two weeks.

Dungca said that Porac delays in Porac's quarry operations may offset around ?40 million in revenues for Pampanga.

The provincial government has reportedly asked for the explanation of the municipal government regarding the issue.

The Pampanga quarry operations generated some ?5 billion in quarry revenues for Pampanga from 2019 to 2025, according to the Capitol.