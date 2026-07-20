Porac residents celebrate Ablas Ning Balas Festival

Thousands of residents in Porac town join the 3rd Ablas Ning Balas Festival on July 19, 2026, at the New Municipal Hall Grounds in Cangatba .

The event featured cultural performances, ceremonial rites, and entertainment that celebrated the town's heritage and sand industry.

The festival opened with guest registration and refreshments, followed by cultural preliminaries that featured drum and lyre and cultural street dance performances.

The program began with a prayer song by Mr. Emiel Dayne Pengson, an opening prayer led by priest Eduardo T. De Leon, and the singing of the National Anthem and Himno Ning Balen by Alyssa S. David.

A special presentation, Beyond the Ashes, was performed by Teatru Namalyari.

Welcome remarks were delivered by Sangguniang Bayan Committee on Tourism Chair Maynard T. Lapid.

Department of Tourism Regional Director Dr. Richard Daenos gave the inspirational message, while Municipal Acting Mayor and Ablas Ning Balas Festival 2026 Chairwoman Trisha Angelie G. Capil delivered the special message.

One of the highlights of the festival was the Blessing of the Balas (Sand). It featured four symbolic phases representing the convergence of livelihoods, resilience, industrial growth, and the passing of a sacred pledge to the youth.

The program also included the recognition of outstanding individuals and organizations in the sand industry and an exhibit tour.

The celebration concluded with front acts, a live band concert, and a fireworks display attended by residents, guests, and local officials.