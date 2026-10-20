Porac residents complain of sand and gravel trucks

Residents of Barangay Balubad in Porac town, which was awarded cleanest and greenest barangay, complained that heavily loaded trucks have not only caused traffic but had also allegedly caused damages to covered canals and street drainages.

Balubad is one of the country’s most recognized villages for its serene environment.

But the barangay leaders and residents said that Balubad is slowly losing its beauty due to sand and gravel trucks plying its roads.

Barangay Captain Romel Garcia said their main road was not designed for trucks with heavy loads.

“Makitid po ang daan. Kapag nagkasalubong na ang mga malalaki at mabigat na mga trucks ay nagbabara na ang mga sasakyan,” Garcia said.

The village chief claimed that from Porac main provincial road, there are 100 to 200 trucks that pass through Barangays Balubad, Pulong Santol and Sepung Bulaon to and from Guagua and Sta. Rita towns.

Garcia said that he already requested the Porac municipal government to impose a truck ban from 5AM to 9AM and 4PM to 10PM.

With regards to the damaged canals, the barangay chairman said he has already requested repairs.

He added that he also requested for the construction of bigger drainages from the provincial government.

As a result of this, Garcia said engineers have already conducted surveys and measurements.