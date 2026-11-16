Porac town celebrates 21st Binulu Festival

The Municipality of Porac celebrated the 21st Binulu Festival on Saturday, November 14, bringing together local officials, indigenous people, and residents in a showcase of the town’s rich cultural heritage and culinary traditions.

The festival was held at the New Municipal Hall Grounds in Barangay Cangatba, carrying the theme, “Kultura Natin, Pamana Sa Atin, Pagyamanin Natin.”

The festivities featured cultural performances, indigenous arts and traditions, a Binulu cooking presentation, and a trade fair showcasing local products. A traditional Binulu cooking ritual ceremony, plaque presentations, and the “Apag Binulu” boodle fight also highlighted the event.

Mayor Jaime "Jing" Capil emphasized that Binulu represents more than Porac’s distinctive local delicacy, symbolizing the unity of the town’s lowland and upland communities and its rich cultural identity.

The mayor also underscored the importance of applying the values of patience, dedication, and compassion reflected in the Binulu cooking tradition to public service and local governance.

The celebration was also attended by Municipal Vice Mayor Trisha Angelie Capil, Department of Tourism Region 3 Regional Director Richard Daenos, Indigenous Peoples’ Organization Chairman Norman King, among other guests.