Porac town declared under state of calamity

Porac—The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MDRRMC), led by Mayor Jaime V. Capil, has adopted Provincial Board Resolution No. 8667 through MDRRMC Resolution No. 04-2024, declaring a state of calamity in the town of Porac.

Provincial Board Resolution No. 8667, issued by the Pampanga Provincial Board, placed the entire province in a state of calamity following the devastation caused by Typhoon Carina.

The MDRRMC said Porac sustained approximately P3.7 million worth of damage to its agriculture, affecting 36 rice farmers engaged in high-value crop production.

Recent rains flooded communities in Barangays Cangatba and Mancatian. Municipal Agriculturist Engr. Joceline Buan provided an assessment of the agricultural losses, noting that a considerable portion of the land devoted to high-value crop production was impacted.

MDRRM Officer Francis Caligagan reported that clearing operations had been carried out in major areas affected by the flooding. He added that major roads leading to upland barangays were damaged due to heavy rains and flooding, affecting the livelihood of many upland villages that rely on traveling to the lowlands.

Capil stated that the declaration will allow the town to mobilize more assistance for affected farmers and upland villages.