Porac town mayor leads social pension payout

PORAC -- Mayor Jaime "Jing" Capil led the quarterly payout of pensions for Senior Citizens on Monday, August 5, at the Covered Court in Manibaug Libutad here.

Seniors are now receiving P1,000 per month. The social pension was increased from P500 to P1,000, under Republic Act 11916, which lapsed into law in July 2022.

The pension is given to qualified indigent senior citizens.

The beneficiaries are mostly "frail, sickly, with disabilities, or those who have no permanent source of income and regular support from their family or relatives".

The government had devised a semestral basis for the distribution amounting to P6,000 per payout for the medical and other needs.

Capil emphasized the Bayung Porac Administration's commitment to ensure that no member of the community is overlooked.

Aside from the social pension, Capil said the municipality is also extending other assistance to indigent seniors and their families.

The mayor added that the pension program is expected to help in the expenses of indigent seniors and their families.