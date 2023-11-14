Porac town to host 18th Binulu Festival today

PORAC — This town will be hosting its 18th Binulu Festival today, November 15 highlighting the town’s traditional way of cooking and other civic events.

The events will be launched with the Binulu Street Dance Competition and Binulu Cook-off Challenge.

Binulu is an ancient type of cooking still popular among the Aetas in the Mount Pinatubo area.

Binulu consists of rice and viands stuffed and cooked together in a thin, hollow, green bamboo known as bulu.

Binulu Festival is now a yearly event that attracts tourists and locals alike.

The event was first organized as a festival in 2005 by then Porac parish priest Fr. Elmer Simbulan, as part of the annual fiesta celebration in honor of the town patron Saint Catherine of Alexandria.

It was initially conceptualized with the help of Fr. Resty Lumanlan, Prudencio Garcia, Tess David and Adrian Garcia, among others.

The organizers first started with simple demonstrations of how the process of cooking with bulu was done.

The binulu event was later passed on to the Municipal Government of Porac, which made it part of the town’s yearly celebration to commemorate the fiesta event and as a tourism attraction.

The event is in connection with the yearly celebrations in time for the town fiesta celebrations here.