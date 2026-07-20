Port of Subic eyed as maritime gateway

MAXIMIZING STRATEGIC MARITIME ADVANTAGE.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) have formalized a partnership to position the Port of Subic Bay as the preferred maritime gateway for the Pax Silica initiative.

The BCDA said the initiative is expected to support the port's logistics, cargo handling, import and export operations, data integration, and other critical supply chain requirements.

Recognizing the need for a reliable and globally competitive logistics network, the state-owned agency said the agreement establishes a framework to assess and promote the Port of Subic Bay as the primary entry and exit point for silica, advanced technology inputs, and other high-value products that will support the development of the country’s AI and semiconductor ecosystem.

Through collaborative studies, data sharing, and joint technical assessments, BCDA and SBMA will strengthen logistics connectivity, improve supply chain efficiency, and unlock new opportunities for investment and regional economic growth.

The memorandum of agreement was signed by BCDA President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang and SBMA Chairperson Eduardo Jose L. Aliño.

“For the Pax Silica initiative, the Port of Subic Bay offers a strategic advantage. It serves as a critical gateway that enables the efficient movement of raw materials into the country and the timely delivery of finished products to customers,” Bingcang said.

The BCDA said the partnership advances the Marcos administration’s whole-of-government approach to infrastructure development and investment promotion, while reinforcing the Luzon Economic Corridor through stronger integration of ports, industrial hubs, and emerging technology ecosystems that will generate quality jobs and long-term economic opportunities for Filipinos.

Also present during the signing ceremony were SBMA Senior Deputy Administrator for Operations Ronnie Yambao and BCDA Senior Vice President for Legal Services Diana Joyce N. Basco-Galera.

(PR)