Portion of CSF-Mexico bypass road completed

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The 838-lineal meter section of the 2.5-kilometer Malino-Suclaban Bypass Road in the City of San Fernando and Mexico town has been completed, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said.

The agency said on Monday that the first phase of the project involves road opening at a cost of P25 million, followed by the second phase which covers the concreting of the 15.4-meter road with a budget of P60 million.

“The third phase, with an allocation of P20 million, includes the installation of stone masonry works, thermoplastic pavement markings, and drainage blocks," the DPWH said.

The four-lane access bypass road, which costs P105 million, aims to provide an alternate route for motorists, reducing travel time by 30 minutes to and from the City of San Fernando and Municipality of Mexico.

Chokepoints will be bypassed by travelers heading to Angeles City who use the Calulut-Baliti Road and Panipuan-Camuning Mexico Road before reaching the Manila North Road, allowing motorists and commuters an additional route for hassle-free travel, the agency said.