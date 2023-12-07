Post on diabetes cure bogus-- DOH

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday warned the public against a fake social media post about a purported cure for diabetes.

The post dragged Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire as endorsing a specific brand of medication for diabetes.

Just last September, the DOH refuted a similar post, using the name of Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.

The agency was allegedly cooperating with the Philippine General Hospital UP-PGH finding the "right method for individuals with diabetes to stabilize their blood sugar at home."

The new post titled "DOH successfully researched a diabetes treatment method from stem cells" cites that the DOH has made a public announcement about a new product that completely cures diabetes, as popularized by a doctor claiming to be the "father of endocrinology and urology" in the country.

DOH clarified that it did not issue statement about the post and the alleged cure for diabetes.

"Criminal charges may be pressed if related post/s shall persist," the agency stressed in its public advisory.

The health department asked the public to get information only from legitimate sources and platforms of government agencies.