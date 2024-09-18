Poultry farm closed

MAGALANG -- Mayor Malu Lacson of this agricultural town has ordered the closure of El Rancho Poultry Farm located in Barangay La Paz because of multiple violations of environment laws.

The Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) said that a joint inspection team from the local government unit of Magalang on Monday served Executive Order No. 27, Series of 2024, directing the permanent closure of the poultry farm.

The MENRO cited at least five violations:

A. Violation of Section 1, Rule XIX of DENR Department Administrative Order (DAO) 2000-81, pursuant to Republic Act No. 8749 (Clean Air Act) for lack of permit to operate Air Pollution Source & Control Installation.

B. Violation of Section 27 (c) of R.A. 9275 (Philippine Clean Water Act) for lack of discharge permit for its wastewater.

C. Violation of Section 27 (m) of R.A. No 9275 (Philippine Clean Water Act) for failure to submit Self-Monitoring Report.

D. Violation of Section 3.3 of DAO 2013-22, implementing R.A. No. 6969 (Toxic Substances and Hazardous and Nuclear Wastes Control Act of 1990) for failure to register as Hazardous Waste Generator.

E. Multiple violations of the terms and conditions of its Environmental Compliance Certificate