Electricity consumers in Pampanga will experience mixed changes in their power rates this November.

The San Fernando Electric Light and Power Company (SFELAPCO) has implemented a rate reduction of ₱0.19 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), bringing its overall rate down to ₱13.17/kWh this month from ₱13.36/kWh in October.

This rate applies to typical households consuming 240 kWh.

The Pampanga III Electric Cooperative (PELCO III) has also reduced its electricity rate. Its rate is now ₱12.5334/kWh, down from the previous ₱12.9062/kWh.

Meanwhile, the Pampanga II Electric Cooperative (PELCO II) has increased its electricity rate. From ₱11.0856/kWh, the rate has increased to ₱11.4370/kWh for consumers with an estimated monthly consumption of 100 kWh.

PELCO I, for its part, has yet to release its new overall electricity rate for November.

Via Raymond Tasoy, CLTV36 News