Power interruption set in parts of Pampanga

Several towns in Pampanga will experience scheduled power interruptions on May 20 due to maintenance activities to be conducted by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

NGCP said it will carry out maintenance works along the Mexico-Calumpit 69kV line of PELCO III.

These will include the replacement of wood poles, installation of pole extensions, testing of metering equipment at the Apalit Substation, and adjustment of the ground clearance of the meter box at the Macabebe Substation.

The NGCP said it will also conduct the opening and closing of a disconnecting switch at Sto. Rosario Pau in Sto. Tomas.

The longest outage will affect the town of Apalit and portions of San Simon for 12 hours, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All barangays in Macabebe and Masantol will experience a nine-hour power interruption from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parts of Apalit, including Colgante, Sulipan Caldera, Rilis Sulipan, and Sitio Sampaga up to PNR, will also be affected by the power outages.

A separate four-hour interruption from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and an additional 30-minute outage from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. will affect all barangays in Santo Tomas and Minalin, as well as all barangays in San Simon except those covered by the 12-hour outage.

The NGCP and PELCO III assured that power will be restored upon completion of the maintenance works without prior notice.