Power rates go down in some parts of Pampanga

Electricity rates in several parts of Pampanga decreased this March despite the continued rise in fuel prices.

The Pampanga III Electric Cooperative (Pelco-3) reported a reduction of around P1 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in its electricity rates for March 2026.

Under the new rate schedule, the residential charge dropped to P9.9175/kWh, which is lower than the P0.7238/kWh recorded in February.

Rates for low-voltage consumers also decreased to P9.2575/kWh from P10.0638/kWh, while high-voltage consumers saw a bigger reduction, with rates falling from P8.4161/kWh last month to P7.3748/kWh this March.

Pelco-3 supplies electricity to the towns of Sto. Tomas, Minalin, San Simon, Apalit, Macabebe, and Masantol.

Meanwhile, the Pampanga II Electric Cooperative (Pelco-2) also announced a lower electricity rate of P9.8672/kWh for residential, non-lifeline, and non-senior citizen consumers for March 2026.

The rate decreased from P10.7988/kWh in February.

Pelco-2 serves the towns of Guagua, Sta. Rita, Bacolor, Sasmuan, and Lubao, as well as Mabalacat City.

Despite the decrease in rates, the electric cooperatives reminded consumers to continue conserving electricity and monitor their consumption amid ongoing concerns over fuel supply and price volatility in the global market.