Power supply in Pampang public market restored

The affected portion of Pampang Public Market has been fenced off as the city government begins measures to restore electricity and allow vendors in the wet section to resume operations.

The city government, with assistance from the City Engineer’s Office, secured the portion of the market damaged by a recent fire.

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin III said steps are underway to restore the market’s electric supply and operations.

Lazatin said the reopening will depend on compliance with safety requirements and other necessary procedures following the fire.

Vendors directly affected by the blaze will be temporarily relocated while repairs and other work are carried out.

Lazatin thanked rescuers, firefighters, police officers, barangay officials, market personnel and volunteers who responded to the fire.

The mayor said efforts will continue to assist the affected vendors and resume normal operations in the market.