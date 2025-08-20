POWERING THE FUTURE WITH GREEN ENERGY

“Championing sustainable infrastructure is more than financing. It is about laying the groundwork for a sustainable and climate-resilient future. At BDO, we take pride in partnering with companies that drive innovation, uplift communities and fuel national progress.”

Thus said Charles M. Rodriguez, BDO Executive Vice President and Head of the Institutional Banking Group, referencing the Bank's commitment to a greener future and moves that champion sustainable finance by supporting initiatives that promote inclusive growth, environmental stewardship, and long-term economic resilience.

Since launching its Sustainable Finance Program in 2010, BDO has funded P1.04 trillion in sustainable projects across the energy, infrastructure, water, transportation, and community development sector.

It has worked closely with clients across multiple sectors. The Bank served as the anchor lender of the syndicated term loan facility for San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corporation’s (SMGP) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), one of the largest integrated battery energy storage systems globally.