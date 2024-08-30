PPA: Rehab programs for PDLs in CL successful

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The rehabilitation programs for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) in Central Luzon are 99 percent achieved and successful.

This was disclosed by the Parole and Probation Administration (PPA) during the 14th episode of the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas of the Philippine Information Agency.

During the event, the agency emphasized its commitment to provide second chances to PDLs.

PPA Central Luzon Director Marissa Alquetra said the agency provides probation for those sentenced to six years or less.

She also mentioned parole for those who have served their minimum sentence, allowing them to complete their sentence within the community under supervision.

"But before their release, the agency conducts thorough investigations to assess each individual's legal qualifications and suitability for reintegration into the community. And if they are qualified for probation or parole, they are placed under supervision,” she said.

PPA provides multipronged programs, including the Therapeutic Community, which focuses on individual reformation; Restorative Justice, which aims for reconciliation between offenders and victims; and a Volunteerism Program, which recruits volunteers to assist with rehabilitation efforts.

The agency said it has partnerships with other government agencies like the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, the Department of Science and Technology, and the Department of Agriculture for income-generating projects, including training and startup support.

The program is expected to help former PDLs find employment or livelihood and reintegrate into society.

“Many have been provided with food carts, some have been trained for clerical jobs and are now employed, and others have received training for online jobs and farming. These initiatives underscore PPA’s dedication to rehabilitating and reintegrating PDLs into society, contributing to a safer and more inclusive Central Luzon,” Alquetra said.