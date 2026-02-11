PPC, Capitol to host free journalism workshops

The Pampanga Press Club, in partnership with the Pampanga Provincial Government, will conduct free summer journalism workshops on March 14, 2026.

The one-day training will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the PDRRMC Training Hall, Provincial Engineer’s Office, located at the back of OFW Hospital in Barangay Sindalan, City of San Fernando.

Seasoned journalists belonging to the media group, including this writer, Ria de Fiesta and Ric Gonzales, are among the lecturers who are expected to share their professional experiences and practical knowledge with the participants.

Three topics will be offered with 50 participants per session: Basic Newswriting for junior and senior high school students; Online Reporting with mobile phone photography for college students and out-of-school youth; and Basic Photography for college students and out-of-school youth.

Participants may register for only one topic. Registration is open from February 11 to March 6, 2026.

Interested applicants must email PPC Director Tonette T. Orejas at ppcjourntraining@gmail.com and provide the following information: name, current grade or course, preferred topic, contact number, school, and address.

Organizers said slots are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.