PPC draws more partners for third golf tournament

“I appreciate the continuing support of private corporations, government entities and individuals to our programs in training campus journalists and improving the well-being of our members,” PPC president Lincoln Baluyut said.

The PPC started the golf tournaments in 2024 with less than 30 partners.

The professional media practices of PPC members led many to open and sustain their partnership with the 77-year-old press club, the second oldest in the country.

"It is noteworthy how we in PPC can also bolster a relationship with our growing partners and at same time jointly help our aspiring writers and journalists," chairman Noel Tulabut said.

The 2026 leg of the golf tournament is sponsored by Pampanga Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, Converge, Senator Win Gatchalian, Lavelle Trading, PLDT Home and Former President and now Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo as Gold Sponsors; JDN Realty, Savers Industrial, NLEX Corporation, GCash, Pagcor, Bureau of Customs-Port of Clark, and DPWH as Silver Sponsors; Museum of Philippine Arts and Culture (MOPAC), Sto. Tomas Mayor John Sambo, Tarlac Governor Christian Yap, Tarlac City Mayor Susan Yap, Former Congressman Vic Yap, SMDC, Maynilad, Filinvest, BDO, 11-16 Construction, Santa Rita Mayor Reynan Calo, Side Eye Café, The Lakeshore, Minalin Mayor Philip Naguit, SM Investments, and BCDA as Bronze Sponsors; Nidel Management, BPI, ARGC Manpower Agency, Baque Corporation, DBP, Jenra Realty Group, Clark Water, Laus Group of Companies, King's Lumber, Mileage Asia, CIAC, Meralco, Megawide, Globe Telecom, KALAM chief Buddy Dungca, Businessman Teddy Tumang, Apalit Mayor Jun Tetangco, San Luis Mayor Jay Sagum, Guagua Mayor Ton Torres, Floridablanca Mayor Mike Galang, Arayat Mayor Jeffry Luriz, Bacolor Mayor Eduardo ' Diman' G. Datu, Bacolor Vice Mayor Ron Earvin Dungca, Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino, Porac Acting Mayor Jen Capil, Lubao Mayor Esmie Pineda, Angeles City Mayor Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin II, Villar Foundation, Police Regional Office 3, Zambales Gov. Hermogenes Ebdane and DPWH 3 as Hole Sponsors;

Mekeni, Ultra MRF, SM Hotels and Convention Corp., Park Inn by Radisson Clark and Lanson Place Manila, Unilab, Philippine Sports Commission, GRBank, Megasaver, William Gatchalian, Coca-Cola, Oishi, Beautederm, Hann Resorts, Sta. Ana Mayor Dinan P. Labung, 1st District Rep. Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr., DOTr Assistant Secretary IC Calaguas, Lazatin's Chief Political Affairs Officer Reina Manuel, Mabalacat Vice Mayor Marcos Jun Castro, and Cong Anna York Bondoc-Sagum as Special Sponsors.