PPC gets ‘Tala Award’

ANGELES CITY —The Pampanga Press Club recently received an award from the Sinukwan Kapampangan Center.

Pampanga Press Club President Noel Tulabut received the “Tala Award” from Sinukwan Kapampangan Executive Director Peter A. De Vera.

The award was presented by Sinukwan Kapampangan Center to the PPC “for providing invaluable assistance in our pursuit to promote, preserve and cultivate Kapampangan culture, arts, and heritage.”

The other Tala Awardees are RolRens Lanterns, Aslag Kapampangan, FLKI, Angeles City Local Government, Casino Filipino, CLTV36 and Department of Tourism Region III.