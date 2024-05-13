PPC golf cup set on May 15

LUBAO --- Around 100 private companies, government corporations, public officials and private individuals have joined hands in helping the Pampanga Press Club (PPC) mount its First Invitational Golf Cup on May 15 at the Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club here in Lubao town.

“We are elated by the support shown by friends and partners to PPC and the golf cup. It manifests their appreciation of contributions of media to the community”, PPC president Noel Tulabut said.

“This event is more than just a tournament. It is our way of acknowledging how valuable our partners are and how we plan to pursue stronger ties with them as we celebrate our 75th anniversary and beyond,” Tulabut added.

Founded in 1949, the PPC is one of the oldest active press clubs in the country.

Aside from the sports event, the PPC lined up milestones to celebrate its diamond year.

To protect its 33 members in the course of their media work, the PPC recently signed a memorandum of agreement in which the Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Pampanga chapter committed to provide free legal services to PPC members in media-related cases.

To help train new batches of journalists in Pampanga, the PPC mentored 250 young writers and coaches in a series of lectures and worshops from February to May in partnership with the Department of Education and Royce Hotel and Casino.

For the PPC golf cup, Tulabut cited the support of Pampanga Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda and Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay Baby” Pineda.

The PPC Invitational Golf Club, which is set to gather more or less 100 golf players, is spearheaded by former PPC president and The Voice Newsweekly publisher Lincoln Baluyut.

Gold sponsors include Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay Baby” Pineda, Senator Manuel “Lito” Lapid, Converge, Beautéderm, Philippine Amusement Gaming Corporation, Clark Development Corporation, Laus Group of Companies, and businessman William Gatchalian.

Silver sponsors include Pampanga Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Pampanga First District Rep. Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin III, Mabalacat City Mayor Crisostomo Garbo, former Mexico Mayor Teddy Tumang, Metro Clark Waste Management Corporation, AGX, SMART, PLDT Home, NLEX, BPI, BDO, GCash, Hausland, San Miguel Corporation, and Savers Group Holdings.

Bronze sponsors include Lubao Mayor Esmie Pineda, Genesis Transport Service Inc., Westchester Realty Corporation, Mekeni Food Corporation, Clark International Airport Corporation, Universal Robina Corporation, Stronghold Insurance, Chevron, Megawide, Easytrip and JDN.

Hole sponsors during the invitational cup include Megasavers, Clark Investors and Locators Association, PLDT Clarktel, Pure Beauty Collagen, Fresh Options, Yokohama, iQor, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Regional Director Engr. Roseller Tolentino, DPWH 1st District Engineering Office (DEO), DPWH 2nd DEO, DPWH 3rd DEO, Clark Water, Development Bank of the Philippines, Maynilad, Aboitiz, Cherrylume and Sumo, Universalis, Pampanga’s Best, Lingap Balen, Mayor John Sambo of Sto. Tomas, and First Gen.

Other sponsors include Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., Luzon International Premiere Airport Development, Jocson College Executive Vice President Leigh Jocson, Coca-cola, Oishi, Unilab, Gulf Trading, Manila Water, Nestlé, and Social Security System.