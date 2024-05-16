PPC stages first golf tournament

LUBAO -- The Pampanga Press Club staged its first-ever invitation golf tournament at Pradera Verde Golf & Country Club here on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

The tournament commenced with a ceremonial tee-off, led by Department of Budget and Management Undersecretary Goddes Hope Libiran, Savers Group Holdings Inc. President and Chief Finance Officer Jansen Ivan Uy, Mabalacat City Legal Officer Francis A. Dimaliwat and JDN Realty Chairman Arni Valdez.

More than 80 golfers played during the tournament.

Winners after the tournament were Minna Lee for the Ladies’ Division, with Mikaela Mitchell as runner-up.

The winner in the Class C Division was Winfrey Advincula, and the runner-up is Kerwin Ong.

Class B Champion was Ian Perez, with Atty. Paul Yusi as runner-up. Meanwhile, Class A Division was dominated by Jericho Maceda, followed by Oliver Fernandez as runner-up.

Shiela Ward scored Low Gross, and the Overall Champion was Andy Choi.

Officials and members of PPC, led by President Noel Tulabut and Chairwoman Tonette Orejas, thanked the participants for being part of the press club’s history.

The player turnout was higher than expected, they disclosed.

Tulabut vowed that the future editions of the PPC golf tour will be ‘bigger, brighter and more exciting.”

PPC is one of the oldest press clubs in the country.