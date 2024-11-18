PPC to confer ‘Diamond Awards’ on 75th year

CLARK FREEPORT — Marking a significant imprint on its 75th founding anniversary, the Pampanga Press Club (PPC) said it will honor 35 exemplary leaders and community partners on November 23, 2024 at the Royce Hotel and Casino in Clark.

PPC president Noel Tulabut said the Diamond Awards, so-called for the occasion of the PPC’s 75th year since its founding in 1949, is given to exemplary leaders and public servants who initiated positive changes and development in the country.

The awards also go to private organizations that have consistently contributed to nation-building.

“The PPC’s history and growth is simultaneous with the development of our community. The PPC Diamond Awardees are people and groups that are part of our daily news, usually landing in our headlines because of their leadership and contributions to society,” Tulabut said.

“Their ideas and advocacies have helped shape lives and communities. In effect, they are our partners in community service. They are also accessible and very transparent in communicating with the media,” he added.

The PPC Diamond Awardees are Cardinal-elect Pablo Virgilio David and Archbishop Emeritus Paciano Aniceto (Religion); former president and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Vice-Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, former Board Member Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab, League of Municipalities-Pampanga chapter president and Apalit Mayor Oscar Tetangco Jr., Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. and Mabalacat City Mayor Cris Garbo (Governance); the late Liberato “Levy” P. Laus (Posthumous, Countryside Development); Renato G. Romero (Business Leadership); Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma (Labor Advocacy); and Consul General Elmer Cato (Foreign Service).

Also to be awarded are Normandy Canlas (Architecture); Dr. Irineo “Bong” Alvaro Jr. (Civic Leadership); Dennis Anthony Uy (Business-Telecommunications); Jaime “Jack” Uy and Manuel V. Pangilinan (Business); Rhea Anicoche-Tan (Business-Wellness); Genesis Transport Service Inc.(Business-Entrepreneurship); Hausland (Business-Real Estate); Mekeni Food Corp. (Corporate Social Responsibility); World Medical Relief Inc. (Humanitarian Assistance); Dr. Monserrat Chichioco (Hospital Administration); Elena Tesoro (Development); Rodolfo Salas (Peace-Building); Robby Tantingco (Culture); Mak Tumang (Fashion); Claude Tayag (Visual Arts); Angelina Blanco (Disaster Risk Reduction); Abacan River and Angeles Watershed Advocacy Council, Inc. or ARAW-ACI (Environmental Protection); the Kuliat Foundation (Cultural NGO); Ma. Theresa Laus (Charitable Work); The Voice Newsweekly (Print Media); and, Dr. Emmanuel Y. Angeles (Education).

PPC past president Fernando “Perry” Pangan heads the awards committee. Artist Dodjie Aguinaldo designed the special trophy.

The PPC said it will also award plaques of recognition to its partners for the promotion of press freedom and media welfare: Hann Resorts, Park Inn by Radisson Clark, Mich Viray, PLDT-SMART, NLEX, Dr. Dax Tidula, Dr. Vic Lugue, Juan D. Nepomuceno Realty, Bases Conversion and Development Authority, the Clark Development Corp. and Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC).

The November 23 gala night is the culmination of the yearlong celebration of the PPC’s diamond year. It began with an invitational golf tournament last May 15 at the Pradera Verde Golf & Country Club in Lubao, Pampanga.

The PPC also conducted journalism trainings and workshops for students in Pampanga and signed an agreement for the protection of journalists with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) - Pampanga.

Aside from these, the press club partnered with Hann Foundation in distributing school supplies for students in an upland village in Bamban, Tarlac.

“Its kind of journalism, from coverage to reporting, remains grounded in the communities—the same way our founders envisioned the PPC,” said Tonette Orejas, PPC chairwoman.