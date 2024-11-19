PPC's Diamond Year

75 years and going, going stronger as ever.

This is the Pampanga Press Club as it celebrates its Diamond Year with a Gala Night on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at the Royce Hotel. The Club is going to confer Diamond Award to movers and shakers in Pampanga and the country. Long-tim partners shall be recognized too. The trophy was commissioned to local multi-expertise artist Dodjie Aguinaldo.

It is going to be a black-tie party (yes, with bow-ties, black suits and black gowns). Something that is rare as it comes only after 75 years. It does not happen every so often. In fact, the last time I saw myself in a ribbon was when I was in my toddler years. That, I remember seeing only on old photographs.

But donning the best attire comes only second to that integrity that must be worn all the time by members of media. And PPC puts high premium on keeping the important tenets of journalism and media practice.

While the media – traditional or social -- have continued to evolve, the basic principles such as fairness and objectivity still apply. These are vital in keeping one’s credibility as a media practitioner. When credibility and integrity is lost, it would be like a salt that has gone tasteless or flavorless. That may be the end of one’s career in media. PPC takes this aspect with all earnestness and seriousness.

There should be no room for irresponsible reporting and malfeasance like extorting, bribing, an the like. We also do not merely depend on press releases all the time. Whenever necessary, we find time to restructure, to rewrite. Ahhh, there should also be no reliance on AI (artificial intelligence) on news, feature and column writing.

For the past few years (or since PDI reporter Tonette Orejas has taken the helm, to be exact), PPC members have been constantly reminded to conduct themselves above board. I am not saying that we do not commit any mistakes but we do take action on members who err in the performance of their duties. We have gone to the extent of expelling erring members on two occasions in the past five years. This is how we police our ranks. No matter how bitter, no matter how difficult.

+++++

While I doff my hat to our media forefathers who founded PPC in 1949, it is of prime importance to mention that our Club was revived in 1979 by Tatang Max Sangil. From the doldrums and inactivity, our President Emeritus (PE) resuscitated PPC. The Club owes to him the current status of being one of the most respected media organizations in the country. Has he not done so, we may not be celebrating our 75th anniversary at all.

+++++

In our recent KapiHann at Swisotel Clark at Hann Resort inside Clark Freeport, Tatang Lino Sanchez, Jr., said that PPC was organized in their humble abode somewhere in Bamban, Tarlac. He said he has found some photos or news clippings that also show that PPC, back then, was called “Pampanga-Tarlac Press Club”

Called “Nyor” by Tatang Perry Pangan most of the time, is one of the sons of one of PPC’s founders Lino Sanchez, Sr. There was a younger sibling too of Tatang Nyor who used to be active in PPC – Robledo “Robling” Sanchez. He was a photographer for many national dailies while the former contributed stories to Manila Bulletin until his retirement in the late 2000s if I remember correctly.

+++++

I could only thank our pillars for helping me out in leading PPC since 2022. I don’t wanna call them merely as “elders” as they deserve better. They include PE Max Sangil, former PPC Presidents from many decades ago -- Perry Pangan, Lino Sanchez, Bert Basa and Lincoln Baluyut. They keep us checked with their guidance and advise.

Our Chairwoman Tonette Orejas is relentless too in keeping the Club right on track. She is one leader who knows whenever something is off or something is going off the rail. She is as kind as Mother Theresa but can be fierce as Gabriela Silang. As far as PPC members’ welfare is concerned, she pours care to the brim especially when one of us is physically ill or hospitalized. She can be ferocious though when it comes to protection of members against defamation. She would deal hard blows on anyone in whatever way she can. She has so many ways to skin a cat.

+++++

PPC members are multi-awarded too in the performance of their duties. Only recently Ian Ocampo Flora bagged more recognition in the Bright Leaf Awards, a prestigious plum in agriculture reporting. This makes him a double Hall of Famer. Former PPC President Chris Navarro also won many photojournalism awards in the past. The Pampanga News Now, edited by Ria De Fiesta, is a recipient of the Bayanihan Media Awards, a national recognition for those who devote space for volunteerism. Many among PPC members have been recognized by their respective towns and cities as Outstanding Sons/Daughters. Tonette, Ian, the late Fred Roxas are recipients of Most Outstanding Kapampangan Awards and I wont be surprised at all if another member gets that recognition too.

The Voice Newsweekly, passed on to current publisher Lincoln Baluyut, is the oldest newspaper in Central Luzon at 70 years. Now with online presence, it was first started by his father Don Armando Baluyut, one of the co-founders of PPC.