PPC’s DIAMOND YEAR, part 2

Our commitment to the community has gotten better.

Members of the Pampanga Press Club (PPC) no longer make themselves contented with seeing their bylines in various publications and media outlets. They go the extra mile. From merely serving as scribes who write articles for our respective outlets, they try to create more lasting impact to the community.

We don’t merely attend opening of coffeeshops and restaurants. It is my conviction that as members of media, we should do more than help provide publicity and exposure. There is far more meaningful and significant contributions that we can do for the community.

+++++

OUTREACHES. As part of the 75th Anniversary, we have conducted our own Journalism Lecture series for the Pampanga Division of DepEd. What makes this more special and unique is that this training for campus journalists did not cost the government a single centavo for speakers and food. PPC partnered with Royce Hotel to fund not only the food but also the transportation costs of attendees that include teachers and their advisers.

We have also adopted a 1-hectare lot in Sapang Bato, Angeles City for a reforestation project in cooperation with ARAW-ACI and KAAPKA. This is to help protect the Angeles City watershed area. Thanks to Tang Abong Tayag, son of PPC forefather Renato “Katoks” Tayag, for allowing us to be a part of this.

There have been so many community outreaches too. Recently, PPC has also partnered with Hann Foundation for the distribution of bottled water in an aeta community in Sito Malasa in Brgy. Anupul in Bamban, Tarlac. More than the coverages too, our Club has gone with the group of Ron Golimlim, the foundation’s head, in reaching out to far flung barangays of Sasmuan, Pampanga.

Several years ago, we have ferried children from the Send The Light orphanage to a swimming party at Fontana Resort and then treated them to a local hamburger chain with Smart Communications.

+++++

PROTECTION AND EDUCATION. As to welfare and protection of PPC members, we have forged a Memorandum of Agreement with IBP-Pampanga Chapter through its president Alex Buan and the members of the Board. The accord will enable PPC members to avail of the free legal services of the IBP in the performance of our duties as journalists. Our colleagues now have a sense of protection against libel, harassment, and even red-tagging.

There is also on-going education and training. Very recently some of our members attended a course in energy and power sector reporting in of the finest hotels in Metro Manila. Another one was the DOH Media Conference on Health Literacy held in Baguio City. In these two trainings, both long-time members and newcomers were given the chance to hone-up their reportorial skills

As to health concerns, only recently Mabalacat Mayor Cris Garbo accorded us free anti-pneumonia shots at Tabnuan Cultural Center. This was on top of the Covid vaccines, free online consults, and other initiatives that our Chairman Tonette Orejas work on to address medical conditions of members.

Modesty aside, what little funds we have gathered in the bank since 2021, we also allocate for a little subsidy for hospitalization and medicines.

+++++

MEDIA FORUMS. Post pandemic, PPC’s media forums have not just been revived but also revitalized. The KapiHann at Swisotel Clark inside Hann Resort and the News@Hues at Park Inn by Radisson Clark have been frequented by big names in both the government and private sector. They are viewed on FB Live carried by many of our outlets and PPC FB account.

Our guests included Governors, Congressmen, business and corporate leaders, sportsmen etc. But what also serves as a fulfillment is the realization of how these forums become avenues to help educate people. For one is the Sampaguita by-products being produced by Floridablanca National Agricultural School (FNAS) such as tea, cookies and juices. This episode has reached tens of thousands on FB.

For the coming months, we expect a surge in request for guesting as the country nears the next political exercise. These are forums where guests need not worry about meals to be served.

We cannot thank enough our partners here – the Hann Group which also comprises Marriott Clark and Widus Hotel, as well as the Park Inn by Radisson Clark, a member of the SM Hotels and Conventions.

+++++

CHALLENGES. Not all is rosy for PPC as some things have to be hurdled. There is still this dark spot on the murder of co-member Jess Malabanan three years ago. The mastermind still remains at large.

We are also in a limbo on the use of Building 2090 or better known as Bale Balita. PPC has been offered another building which is off center, does not have enough parking lots and it looks dilapidated. We remain hopeful that CDC would keep that goodwill that has l been established since the 1990s with media by letting us continue to use Bldg 2090 or offer a far better building.

There is also that challenge for each member to be technologically adaptive. While some have learned to do reels and produce other videos, we should be able to keep up with the pace. It is a good thing that we now have new members who can be relied on with their visual acuity and creativity that they are able to do drones that make our posts more eye catching. They have millions of reaches.

Our current roster may have an average age of mid-40s. One may find this to be challenging too as many amongst us have graduated into senior roles like editors, columnists and even media consultants. Some are also managing PR firms or are in key positions in government tasked with PR duties. This, on the one hand, is a feather in the cap. We now have Rey Navales, Joey Pavia, Arlyn Lukban, Ria De Fiesta, Jojo Due doing editorial chores. Not too far from them are senior reporters like Cha Cayabyab, Marna Del Rosario, Ian Flora who will soon also occupy editor positions (actually they now perform that role, occasionally). While PPC is a little picky in getting new members, soon we may find us lacking in field soldiers who could be dispatched anywhere to cover and write stories in return.

+++++

THANK YOU. First to God for the strength He gives to us all to carry on the torch from our PPC forefathers. To our families too – my wife Anet and kids who understand fully this position that requires so much time away from them. Our pillars, past presidents and PPC Chairwoman Tonette from whom I continue to learn a lot in dealing with members and our stakeholders. To fellow PPC officers for contributing anything to the success of not just the 75th Gala Night but also on other endeavors of the Club.

Special thanks too to Ms. Mich Viray of Casa Moda for making us all look good with the gowns and suits made under a special friend price. We will owe our good looks to you Mich. Thank you too to Sonnie Canlas and Ric Gonzales and my good friend Dodjie Aguinaldo.