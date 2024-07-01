PPI saddened by closure of Baguio's oldest newspaper

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Philippine Press Institute (PPI) on Sunday expressed sadness over the impending closure of Baguio City's oldest community newspaper this July after 77 years of providing fair, timely and vital information to readers in Northern Luzon.

The Baguio Midland Courier is one of PPI's older members and a multi-awarded and hall of famer of the institute under the weekly community newspaper category.

The paper is circulated every Sunday and covers Baguio City and parts of Northern Luzon, as well as readers across the globe via its online platforms.

"The Philippine Press Institute is saddened by the impending closure of one its older member-newspapers, the multi-awarded Baguio Midland Courier. We salute the women and men who have made this newspaper great," the PPI said in its FB post.

The decision to close the newspaper effective July 22, 2024 was publicly announced by the management of Baguio Midland Courier, Hamada Printers and Publishers Corporation.

It cited high publishing costs and dwindling readership brought about by social media.

"The decision to cease publication was a difficult one, and the management deeply regrets any impact this may have on our esteemed readers, newsboys, supporters, contributors, and advertisers. But your Baguio Midland Courier is not spared from the worldwide trend that newspapers are facing unprecedented challenges, leading to closure of venerable publications," the newspaper's management said.

“The mission of its founding editors has always been to [be] ‘Fair, Fearless, Friendly and Free’ (which runs above the newspaper’s masthead) while delivering trustworthy and relevant news and information in this northern part of the country and in faraway lands reached by its online platforms. We are hopeful that new opportunities will arise, allowing us to continue our mission in different forms,” it added.

The last three issues of the newspaper will go out on July 7, 14 and 21, 2024.