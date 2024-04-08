PPO: 86% of Pampanga barangays drug-cleared

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) over the weekend said that 86% of the barangays in the province were declared drug-cleared.

The percentage is equivalent to around 434 out of the total 505 barangays across the province.

Colonel Levi Hope Basilio, director of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office, said that 14% or around 71 of the province's barangays are still considered "affected" by illegal drugs.

Some 15 barangays are already undergoing validation prior to being declared drug-cleared, Basilio added.

He said the provincial police is sustaining an intensified campaign against illegal drugs to increase the number of drug-free barangays.

He said the Pampanga police supports the “Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan” (BIDA) program of the Department of Interior and Local Governmeny to reduce the demand for prohibited drugs in the community.

Basilio also disclosed that a total of 1,072 anti-illegal drugs operations were conducted by policemen in the province from 2023 until the first quarter of 2024.

"The Pampanga PPO vows to eradicate the proliferation of illegal drugs in the province with the active support of the community, ensuring the welfare of the constituents, particularly the youth," Basilio said.