PPO: ‘Bisekleta Patrol’ to boost police visibility

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) said it continues to implement its “Bisekleta Patrol” program to strengthen police visibility and community engagement.

Colonel Eugene M. Marcelo, director of the Pampanga PPO, led the project as part of efforts to enhance public safety and accessibility of law enforcement services.

According to the PPO, the program aims to bring police officers closer to the community through a more accessible and environment-friendly mode.

By using bicycles, police personnel are able to reach narrow streets and densely populated areas, the PPO said.