PPPO reminds public: Prepare for hot weather

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (Pampanga PPO) reminded the public to remain informed and prepared for the possible effects of the El Niño phenomenon, which is characterized by unusually warm sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean and may result in hotter and drier conditions in the Philippines.

El Niño may bring several adverse effects, including water shortages, drought and crop damage, increased risk of wildfires, and extreme heat.

The provincial police said these conditions may affect households, agriculture, livelihoods, and the overall well-being of communities.

In line with its continuing public information and community safety initiatives, the Pampanga PPO encouraged everyone to observe measures to minimize the possible impact of extreme heat and dry conditions.

The public is advised to conserve water and avoid unnecessary wastage, wear light clothing and use umbrellas or hats when outdoors, stay hydrated, properly care for crops and livestock through adequate irrigation and provision of shade, and avoid open burning to prevent wildfires.

The PPO also encouraged the residents to monitor weather advisories from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), prepare for possible water shortages and extreme heat, cooperate with local authorities in preparedness and relief efforts, and help disseminate accurate information within their communities.