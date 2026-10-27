PPPO to deploy 90% of personnel for Undas

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) said it will deploy around 1,350 personnel, or 90 percent of its strength to cemeteries across the province to ensure public safety during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

Colonel Ricardo M. David, director of the Pampanga PPO, said this move is in support of police stations in cities and towns in the province.

David said the deployment is part of preparations for “Undas 2026,” with the observance placed under red alert status.

The police official added that an initial meeting was called by Governor Lilia Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis Pineda, to discuss police assistance along highways for motorists and residents returning to the province to visit cemeteries.

The preparations involved the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, force multipliers and barangay peacekeeping action teams.

David said he had directed police chiefs to prepare for the deployment of personnel to cemeteries.

A command conference is also scheduled for October 28 to finalize preparations.

As of October 27, the PPO had not recorded any incidents in cemeteries in connection with the upcoming observance, David said.

Police personnel have been inspecting cemeteries across the province to identify areas where Police Assistance Desks will be established.

Based on the police force’s experience during last year’s Undas, common concerns included children who became separated from their parents or guardians.

David also reminded the public to take precautions against heat-related illnesses, particularly among senior citizens.

He urged parents and guardians to provide children with identification tags bearing their parents’ contact information.

David also reminded the public not to bring bladed weapons, firearms, alcoholic beverages, sharp objects and loud sound systems in cemeteries.

“Magtulungan po tayo,” David said, urging residents to cooperate with authorities to ensure a peaceful and orderly observance of Undas across Pampanga. |via Tristan Jingco