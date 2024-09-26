PPPO to deploy add'l troops for COC filing

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO – The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPPO) said it is set to deploy more than 700 police officers to secure the filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COC) for the 2025 midterm elections.

PPPO Director Colonel Jay Dimaandal and Provincial Elections Officer Lydia Florentino-Pangilinan led a coordination meeting on Wednesday, September 25, to finalize security measures for the COC filing scheduled from October 1 to 8.

Dimaandal said the deployment of personnel will ensure the peace and order throughout the COC filing process, and regulate campaign-related activities.

He reminded candidates to secure proper permits for campaign-related activities, such as motorcades.

The police also told the bets' supporters that only three representatives per candidate will be allowed inside the venue of COC filing.

Dimaandal reiterated his directive for all police officers to remain apolitical and impartial.

“It is our duty to ensure that the election process remains peaceful, orderly, and secure. Every officer must uphold their oath to serve the people, not political interests,” he said.

Dimaandal assured the public that the Pampanga police is working in partnership with COMELEC and other agencies to ensure a peaceful and transparent election in the province.