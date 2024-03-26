Pregnant Kapampangans get assistance from gov't

CITY OFSANFERNANDO -- Some 600 pregnant Kapampangans received assistance from the government during a program held at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center on Monday, March 25.

Each beneficiary received P3,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development and food packs from the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The beneficiaries also participated in the free maternal and child health care seminar that is part of Senator Pia Cayetano's "Pinay In Action" advocacy program..

Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda thanked the senator for her assistance, especially to women and needy Kapampangans.

Joining the advocacy program were 1st District Board Member Benny Jocson; 2nd District Board Members Fritzie David-Dizon and Sajid Khan Eusoof; and Macabebe Vice Mayor Vince Flores.

Other officials who assisted in the implementation of the program were Special Assistant to the Governor Angelina Blanco, provincial health officer Dr. Zenon Ponce and Acting PSWD Officer Fe Manarang.