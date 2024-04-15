Pregnant Kapampangans get pre-natal services

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Some 550 pregnant Kapampangans received free medical services from the Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society (POGS) - CL Chapter at the Diosdado P. Macapagal Memorial Hospital recently.

The event was held in collaboration with the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The medical mission aims to “provide comprehensive healthcare support” for pregnant women.

The program included prenatal and gynecologic check-ups, pap smears, ultrasounds, and gynecological surgeries, medicines, and milk.

Lectures on self-care and maternal-fetal health were also conducted for the beneficiaries.

The POGS said the event aimed at promoting “maternal and child health within the community.”

The group added that the maternal mortality rate exceeds 55% in pregnancy-related cases across Region 3.