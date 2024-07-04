Pregnant women receive help from DSWD, Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), under its First 1,000 Days program, distributed P3,000 cash and food assistance to 138 pregnant women in the City of San Fernando.

The program aims to assist mothers and their soon-to-be-born children.

The program is in partnership with the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

Former board member and now Executive Assistant Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab, represented Governor Dennis Pineda during the event.

Lectures on maternal and child health care were included in the program. These cover regular check-ups, vaccinations, and proper nutrition before, during, and after pregnancy.

The importance of breastfeeding was also emphasized for its crucial role in a child’s health and development.

The provincial government, through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), also provided goods, hygiene kits, and vitamins to the beneficiaries.

“The First 1,000 Days Program focuses on meeting the health and nutrition needs of mothers and children during the vital first 1,000 days of life, from conception to two years old,” the provincial government said.