Prepare for ‘The Big One’, Gov Pineda urges public

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Governor Dennis Pineda is urging the people of Pampanga to prepare in case a strong earthquake strikes.

"Remember to duck, cover, and hold. Also, be ready for aftershocks," he advised on his social media page.

The “Big One” refers to a scenario where a 7.2-magnitude earthquake would occur as triggered by a shift in the Valley Fault System (VFS).

The said fault last moved between 400 and 600 years ago, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC).

In 2017, Pampanga had drafted an earthquake contingency plan.

“Pampanga is also at high risk to the effects of ‘Big One’ and we should prepare for the worst before it strikes,” PDRRMC officer Angelina Blanco said in a 2017 statement.

The country is preparing for The Big One, a potential Magnitude 7.2 earthquake that could impact Metro Manila.

Originating from the West Valley Fault, this disaster could affect over 100,000 people.

The Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-PHIVOLCS) continuously reminds the public about the possibility of The Big One.

The agency emphasized the importance of being prepared at all times.