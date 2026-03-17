"Prepare 'Plan B' amid fuel crisis": Gov Pineda

Governor Lilia Pineda has called on government agencies and local officials to prepare and develop a "Plan B" or contingency measures amid the looming economic and security impacts of the global fuel crisis.

During the recent Provincial Peace and Order Council meeting, Pineda emphasized the need for proactive planning as rising fuel prices and supply disruptions affect transportation, employment, and essential services in Pampanga.

“We are facing a crisis because of the supply of gasoline. It is not only about fuel. We must also look at how our companies are doing, and how the unemployed will be affected, and what will happen to our transport sector,” the governor said.

She added that the ‘Plan B’ should be stronger on intelligence and preparedness, and contain strategies to ensure stability in the province should the situation worsen.

Law enforcement agencies including the Philippine National Police should remain vigilant against illegal activities that may arise during periods of economic strain, Pineda stressed.

The governor emphasized that fuel supply must be used for essential sectors.

To help conserve fuel and electricity, she encouraged government offices and institutions to adopt energy-saving measures while ensuring that public services remain uninterrupted.

“What we use must go to where it is truly needed — our farmers, hospitals, and essential services,” Pineda said.

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Pampanga who may be affected by the global situation are being monitored by the provincial government, she noted.

"Some OFW families are already asking for assistance because their remittances are affected: "We are looking into providing support for them,” she said.

Pineda urged the Kapampangans to remain calm and avoid panic buying of fuel and other commodities.

"Do not panic. Instead, practice responsible spending and resource management as prices of basic commodities continue to rise. Our priority is to support families who may need help," the governor said.