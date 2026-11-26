The Hann Foundation, Inc. (HFI) formalized its partnership with Foundation for Lingap Kapampangan, Inc. (FLKI), the organization managing Santungan ning Kulturang Kapampangan (SKK), through a ceremonial memorandum of agreement signing in the City of San Fernando Pampanga.

As part of HFI’s Cultural Heritage pillar, the Foundation is committing ₱4 million to support the preservation of the Heritage Conservation Gallery of the SKK.

The SKK gallery features different historical and cultural Kapampangan artifacts, guest exhibitions from Region III visual artists, and thematic displays.

The project will focus on developing an energy-efficient, climate-controlled gallery with improved humidity management, temperature monitoring, and conservation-appropriate lighting to provide better environmental conditions for museum collections.

"Preserving our culture means keeping our stories, traditions, and identity alive, the foundation stated

Through this partnership, HFI said it hopes to help safeguard the rich Kapampangan heritage and ensure that these valuable collections are properly protected and preserved for future generations.

The occasion was graced by FLKI President Ferdinand Caylao and Vice President Sonia Soto, together with their Corporate Secretary, Mariano Santiago, and Treasurer, Dr. Lourdes Javier.

Representing HFI were Executive Director Ana Christi Galura and Foundation Administration Manager, Mirasol Simon. (Via Hann Foundation)