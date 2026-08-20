Price freeze in effect in calamity-hit areas

The Department of Trade and Industry in Central Luzon (DTI-3) reminded retailers and consumers that an automatic price freeze on basic necessities is now in effect in areas declared under State of Calamity.

The price freeze covers the entire province of Pampanga as well as Calumpit in Bulacan and Masinloc in Zambales, following the declaration of a state of calamity in the affected areas.

Under Republic Act No. 7581, or the Price Act, prices of basic necessities in calamity areas are automatically frozen at their prevailing prices before the declaration.

The price control remains in effect for 60 days unless lifted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Among the products covered are canned fish and other marine products, processed milk, coffee, laundry soap, detergent, candles, bread, salt, bottled water and locally manufactured instant noodles.

The DTI-3 said it will monitor the prices and supply of covered products in retail establishments in the affected areas.

The agency urged retailers to comply with the price freeze and consumers to report establishments selling products above their prevailing prices.

Consumers may contact the DTI Consumer Care Hotline at 1-384 or use the agency’s official channels for any concerns.

DTI-3 said it is coordinating with local government units and other agencies to ensure the availability and affordability of basic necessities in calamity-affected communities.