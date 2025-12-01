Price rollback on diesel, kerosene set December 2

Oil firms on Monday announced a hefty P2.90 per liter rollback in the price of diesel and a big time cut of P3.20 per liter on kerosene.

The price of gasoline, meanwhile, will go up by P0.20 per liter.

Fuel retailers last week rolled back the prices of gasoline by P0.20 per liter.

The firms increased diesel by P0.60 per liter and kerosene by P1.30 per liter.

The latest mixed oil price movement week brings the year-to-date adjustments (as of November 25, 2025)

to a net increase of P19.70 per liter for gasoline; P24.65 per liter for diesel; and P18.60 per liter for kerosene.

The Department of Energy (DOE) Oil Industry Management Bureau said the adjustments were caused by the possibility of a Ukraine-Russia ceasefire, lifting of sanctions on Russian oil by Western countries, and expected oversupply in the oil market.