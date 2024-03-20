Prices of fish, veggies to spike during Holy Week

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Tuesday advised consumers, especially Catholics, to expect increases in the prices of Holy Week food alternatives like fish and vegetables.

The agency said the price hike may be felt in wet markets starting Holy Monday, March 25, with increases expected around 10 percent to 20 percent.

In its latest Bantay Presyo, the DA noted that the retail prices of bangus, galunggong and alumahan slightly increased on Friday, March 15.

The price of bangus increased to P150/kilogram to P220/kg compared to last week's P140/kg to P250/kg.

Galunggong price is now P180/kg to P300 from P170-P300 while alumahan is P260 to P360 from P240 to P360 in wet markets, particularly in Metro Manila.

The prices of tilapia and imported galunggong, meanwhile, stayed the same.

For vegetables, the agency said there may also be a slight hike but not as high as the prices of fish considering it is also a meat alternative.

DA Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa attributed the expected price increases of fish and vegetables to increased demand during Holy Week.

During this period, many consumers, particularly Catholics, observe abstinence, weaning away from consuming pork and meat.

"Because 85 percent of Filipinos are Catholics so that drives alone, when they are meditating, that includes especially Black Friday," he said.

Amid the price increase of several commodities, the DA said there is no need to implement a price cap as this may cause an unwanted problem or constraint.