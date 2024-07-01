PRIDE March held in Angeles City

ANGELES CITY — Members of LGBTQIA+ community in Angeles City showcased their creativity and talents during the celebration of Angeles City Pride Month on Saturday, June 29, at SM City Clark.

Rocking vibrant, recycled-material outfits, participants turned the event into a colorful rally for equality and empowerment.

Lloyd Nicdao, president of the Angeles City LGBTQ+ Federation, said their members dressed in colorful attire to advocate for respect and unity.

“Gusto natin patunayan na ang mga members ng LGBTQIA+ ay kakaiba dahil kami po ay creative, unique at diverse, at dapat lang na mapakinggan ang aming boses dito sa Angeles City at sa buong bansa,” he said.

One of the major sponsors of the event was the Barangay Balibago council, headed by Chairman Joseph PG Ponce.

Ponce said his support for the event is aligned with his advocacy to champion an inclusive and safe society for everyone.

“Buo ang suporta natin ang mga LGBTQIA+ community dahil parte sila ng ating komunidad at gusto natin irecognize ang malaking ambag nila lalo na sa creative arts industry ng ating barangay at ng Angeles City,” he said.

Councilor Jaycee Parker-Aguas, who also serves as the chairman of the Committee on LGBTQIA+, said the city government is dedicated to ensure that every queer individual enjoys his or her rights.

She cited the establishment of the LGBTQIA+ desk at the city hall, through a resolution she co-authored.

“Pride should be every day pero itong ganitong grand celebration once a year ay maganda rin para magsama-sama ang mga LGBTQIA+ at maboost ang kanilang self-confidence,” Aguas said.

Also present during the event were Angeles City Vice Mayor Vicky Vega-Cabigting and LGBT Pilipinas National President Dindi Tan.

Best costumes and floats during the event were awarded cash prizes of up to P150,000.