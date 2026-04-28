Priest apologizes over remarks at Lenten event

A Roman Catholic priest has issued a public apology following remarks he made during a recent religious gathering.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, April 28, Father Jowel Jomarsus P. Gatus apologized to individuals who may have been hurt, confused, or affected by his statements during a recollection at the Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Gatus said his remarks were based on personal experiences and not intended to offend any individual, including fellow clergy.

“I sincerely ask forgiveness for any pain, confusion, or misunderstanding my words may have caused,” the priest said.

He clarified that his intention was to share a message centered on forgiveness, compassion, and healing—values rooted in the Catholic faith.

Gatus added that if anyone was hurt, including those not directly identified, he humbly asks for their understanding and forgiveness.

He also acknowledged that his words may not have been expressed with sufficient care and awareness of their possible impact.

Gatus said he plans to undertake deeper reflection and strive to be more prudent and responsible in his future statements.

“I will make every effort to be more mindful, discerning, and responsible in what I share,” he said.

Gatus also asked for prayers and guidance, expressing hope that love, unity, and peace will prevail.

No official statements from church authorities or other institutions had been released as of press time.