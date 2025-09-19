Prime Infra launches tree-planting program

Prime Infra recently launched Prime Kalikasan: Greener Prime, Greater Future, a tree planting program at its waste management facilities in Porac, Pampanga and Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City.

Prime Infra Foundation and Prime Waste Solutions (PWS) held the activity on September 5 and 6.

“Through Prime Kalikasan, we reinforce our commitment to embed sustainability across our businesses and deliver positive impact on the environment,” said Prime Infra.

In Pampanga, about 700 seedlings of Ylang-Ylang were planted. These may eventually be used for bio-fencing, serving as a natural protective barrier.

Nearly 150 volunteers took part in the activity, including students and faculty members at Planas High School and Planas Elementary School, Katutubo Village residents, representatives from the local government of Porac, and employees of PWS and Prime Infra Foundation.

In Barangay Binaliw, workers from PWS Cebu planted 1,000 seedlings, including native and fruit-bearing species such as Narra, Molave, Banana, Rambutan, Agdao, Mabolo, Ylang-Ylang, Mamalis, and Guyabano.

Once the trees planted have fully grown, they will be used for bio-fencing to help improve air quality and support the environment’s biodiversity.

PWS is the waste management unit of Prime Infra, which operates materials recovery facilities in Cebu and Pampanga.

The firm said It is committed to maximize resource recovery through sorting, segregation, and recycling.