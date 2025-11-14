Prime Waste Pampanga inks RDF supply deal with Holcim

Prime Infra-led Prime Waste Solutions (PWS) Pampanga, Inc. has signed an agreement with Holcim Philippines, Inc. to supply refuse-derived fuel (RDF) to cement firm's Bulacan and La Union facilities.

Under the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), PWS will provide a consistent supply of RDF to support Holcim Philippines’ operations.

Plastic waste will undergo co-processing technology into alternative fuels and raw materials to be used in Holcim’s cement manufacturing process, reducing the use of traditional fuels in its operations.

The MOA was signed by Prime Infra Market Sector Lead for Waste Cara Peralta, PWS Pampanga General Manager Jake Lachica, and Holcim Senior Vice President and Head of Geocycle Samuel Manlosa Jr.

“It is rare to find like-minded organizations such as Holcim willing to partner with us and make investments in sustainable practices like RDF consumption. We are excited to start this partnership, especially at a time when effective waste management and environmentally sustainable business practices are urgently needed," Peralta said.

“What makes us excited to work with Prime Infra is we know that we're working with a company who values the same things that we do—leading the waste management sector, and more importantly, a strong commitment to growing with quality and efficiency,” Manlosa, for his part, said.

Inaugurated in June 2024, PWS Pampanga operates a modern waste facility in Porac with a capacity of up to 5,000 tons per day. It uses state-of-the-art equipment for waste segregation and storage, such as vibrating sieves, baler systems, and magnetic separators, to maximize resource recovery and minimize landfill use.

PWS’ other operational site in Cebu similarly supplies shredded plastics as RDF to customers in the city.

Holcim, through waste management unit Geocycle, has been utilizing co-processing to help divert garbage generated by communities. The collected waste is used as an alternative fuel for cement kilns at its plants.