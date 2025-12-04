PrimeWater ops in CSF remain suspended: Caluag

The operations of PrimeWater Infrastructure Corporation in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga will remain suspended, Mayor Vilma Caluag announced on Wednesday, December 3.

The mayor issued the statement after the court denied PrimeWater’s petition for a temporary restraining order and petition for a preliminary injunction against Executive Order No. 87, according to Caluag.

The EO, implemented on November 17, 2025 suspended the business permit of PrimeWater following several consumer complaints over poor service.

The order also stated that PrimeWater violated provisions of the city’s 2008 Environmental Code pertaining to water quality.

Caluag said the city government welcomes any legal remedy that PrimeWater may pursue.

She added that the local government unit will continue to manage the city’s water utility operations.

CLTV36 is reaching out to PrimeWater for its side. | via Justine Dizon, CLTV36 News