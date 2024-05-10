Priority agri programs in Pampanga tackled

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Some 288 members of the Pampanga Irrigators' Association attended a meeting organized by the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The Capitol organized the summit, in cooperation with the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, Department of Agriculture (DA), and National Irrigation Administration (NIA) to discuss "important" plans for the agricultural sector.

At the summit, authorities laid out the plans of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. 's administration in the agricultural sector, which are included in his 8-point agenda.

These include the answer to the problems faced by farmers on irrigation, solar panels, planned farm to market roads, and the formation of cooperatives.

Former President and now Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, who attended the meeting, expressed support to the programs for the agriculture sector.

Pampanga Vice Gov. Lilia "Nanay" Pineda vowed that she and Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda vowed to work with the sector to ensure that the P1-billion worth of agriculture programs in Pampanga are properly implemented.

There were also DSWD cash payouts for those who attended, along with the distribution of vitamins and maintenance drugs to Kapampangan farmers.

Board Members Fritzie David-Dizon, Nelson Calara, Jun Canlas, and other department heads also attended the event.