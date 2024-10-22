Private Sector Matters A lot

“Konsulta”-- this is not an ordinary patient consultation with a doctor.

This is one government medical and health program that should be known and be availed of by members of Philhealth. It is almost free and accessible and has been there since 2020.

Not too many people know about this primary health care service. I am even surprised that many among media colleagues did not know of the details of its implementation (or even the program itself).

There are even health workers who are in the same plight. They do not know the procedures involved in the establishment of Konsulta clinics, if not totally clueless about the nitty gritty of availment.

It’s good that the private sector has come in to help the government. For a very important program that is as vital and expansive, it is but laudable that allied medical businesses have come in to help out.

Unilab Foundation for one has even created an office that would help craft some guidance. Its Unilab Center for Health Policy has formulated a Manual of Operations (MOP) for Konsulta.

The MOP which serves as a guidebook for healthcare providers was authored by Dr. Maeda Gonda and Dr. Shirley Domingo. These are physician-leaders who excel in their chosen specialties. The former is even a kababayan from Mabalacat City who the province should be proud to have for having a hand in this extensive manual.

The MOP covers practical aspects including benefits availment, provider billing, payment processes, and information systems, to foster a more structured and efficient approach.

+++++

Short for Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama, Konsulta is Philhealth’s comprehensive outpatient benefits program that aims to enhance health by preventing chronic illnesses, promoting early detection, and offering affordable medications.

Through Konsulta, Filipinos can register with accredited providers to access a range of services including consultations, health risk screenings, 15 laboratory tests, and 21 essential medicines.

Konsulta is one turnkey in achieving universal health care (UHC) in the country. And that can be made only with help from companies like Unilab.

In Clark, I have been availing of Konsulta since I left Clark Development Corporation (CDC) in 2021. With rising cost of medical insurance coverage, the availment here somehow lessens cost for consults and simple diagnostic tests like the routine laboratory works on blood and urine.

And this is one great facility established by Dr. Carmencita Dobles, head of the Health Services Division (HSD) of CDC. It is not your typical government clinic as this is well set-up, clean, organized and with very courteous staff. HSD has four doctors who take turns in the consults by patients that are mostly employees of Clark locators. It is located at one of the buildings that was once occupied by the DOTr inside the Freeport.

+++++

Part of the process of finalizing Konsulta’s MOP is the launch of a series of roundtable discussions in the country.

Last week, Unilab held its second stop of the roundtable discussion series in Pampanga.

The first one was held last September 13 in Metro Manila and attended by over 70 stakeholders from PhilHealth, NCR city health offices,private providers, and patient groups.

“The Unilab Foundation believes in PhilHealth’s Konsulta, which is why, when it was launched, one of UCHP’s initial priority projects was to develop the Manual of Operations for the Konsulta package,” stated UCHP Program Director Ruben Basa.

+++++

With over 2,600 accredited public and private primary care facilities as of April 2024, the Philippine health system is still struggling to meet the ideal ratio of one facility for every 20,000 Filipinos.

Also, according to a study commissioned by UCHP and conducted by Prof. Orville Solon, former Dean of the UP College of Economics; former Prof. Alejandro Herrin, and Dr. Michael Mo, private out-of-pocket payments (OOP) have been consistently the biggest component of healthcare spending through the years.

In 2022, for instance, OOP accounted for 45 percent of the country’s total health expenditure. Studies indicate that Filipinos spend more on inpatient care than outpatient services. Thus, efforts to decrease OOP should be directed at reducing expenses for inpatient care.

This is why UCHP views the Konsulta program as a critical step toward reducing Filipinos’ out-of-pocket health spending and in making health services readily accessible.

Government resources are far from infinite but the issues and concerns in the application of universal health care seems to be endless. It is commendable that Unilab has chosen to help and step in.

Take a bow, Unilab for this contribution.