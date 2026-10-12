PRO 3: 4 arrested in illegal fuel trade

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) announced the arrest of four individuals and seizure of P879,000 worth of petroleum products during an operation against the unauthorized sale and distribution of fuel in Magalang, Pampanga, on Friday, October 9, 2026.

The operation was conducted by personnel of the Regional Special Operations Group of the Regional Intelligence Division 3 (RSOG-RID3), in coordination with the Magalang Municipal Police Station at a gasoline station along Ninoy Aquino Road, in Barangay San Roque from 3 PM to 5:30 PM on said date.

The four arrested individuals, composed of three pump attendants and a cashier, were allegedly caught selling petroleum products without the necessary regulatory authorization from the Department of Energy (DOE).

Police also identified the establishment's owner, who was not present during the operation, as another subject of the investigation.

Authorities secured two fuel dispensers containing 10,000 liters of petroleum products worth P879,000.

Police also recovered sales invoices, P1,000 marked money used during the test-buy, and P25,507 proceeds from fuel sales.

The four individuals face charged for violations of Batas Pambansa Blg. 33, as amended by Presidential Decree No. 1865, which penalizes certain prohibited acts involving petroleum products.

Brigadier General Jess B Mendez, director of PRO 3, said the operationis part of the continuing efforts of the Philippine National Police to strengthen law enforcement against illegal commercial activities that may compromise consumer protection and public safety.

“Fuel is an essential commodity that affects the daily lives of our people. Businesses engaged in its sale and distribution must comply with the law and applicable safety standards. This operation is not simply about making arrests. It is about protecting consumers, ensuring accountability, and preventing unlawful practices that may put communities at risk,” Mendez said.

The PRO3 encouraged the public to report suspected illegal fuel-selling and other unlawful practices to the nearest police station or through the Unified 911 emergency response system.