PRO 3: 5 nabbed for illegal drugs

Five individuals were arrested and around 174.84 grams of shabu worth P1,188,912.00 were seized in three separate anti-illegal drug operations conducted in Olongapo City and Bataan on Monday, October 12, 2026.

In Olongapo City, personnel of the City Police Drug Enforcement Unit arrested "high-value dividuals" during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Sta. Rita, at about 11:45 PM on said date

The operation resulted in the confiscation of 61.84 grams of shabu amounting to P420,512.00 along with the marked money used in the transaction.

Earlier, operatives of the Orani Municipal Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit, together with PDEA Bataan, arrested two individuals during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tapulao at about 6:15 PM.

Authorities recovered 51 grams of shabu valued at P346,800.00, as well as the marked money and a mobile phone.

Meanwhile, at about 5:45 PM in Barangay Alasasin, personnel of Mariveles police, Bataan Police Provincial Intelligence Unit, and Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit arrested another person during a separate operation.

The arrest led to the seizure of 62 grams of shabu worth P421,600.00, a mobile phone, sling bag, and a caliber .45 pistol with a magazine and two live bullets.

Brigadier General Jess B Mendez, director of PRO 3, said the successive operations reflect the continuing effort of police units to prevent illegal drugs from reaching communities.

“These operations show what sustained intelligence work, coordination, and focused enforcement can accomplish. Every quantity of illegal drugs taken off the streets means fewer opportunities for these substances to harm our families and communities. We will continue to pursue those involved in the illegal drug trade while ensuring that every operation is carried out in accordance with the law,” Mendez added.

Appropriate charges for violations of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against the arrested individuals.

The suspect apprehended in Mariveles will also face a case for violation of Republic Act 10591 in connection with the recovered firearm.

(Via PRO 3)